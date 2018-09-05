Here are the best-selling brands in Ireland this year

Coca-Cola has been named as Ireland's biggest selling brand for the 14th year in a row.

Brennans bread, Avonmore, and Tayto all feature in the top five of a list of 100 brands compiled by Checkout magazine.

Other Irish brands making headway in this year’s list include health-bar brand Fulfil, which climbs from 68th place in 2017 to 49th this year.

Crisp brand O’Donnells soars 19 places from last year to 77th, while Keogh’s Crisps is another popular Irish brand. It is one of three new entries to the rankings this year, joining the Top 100 in the 96th position.

Editor of Checkout, Maev Martin, said: “What we are seeing in this year’s Top 100 Brands ranking is an overall trend of steady growth for many FMCG brands, and some significant growth for others.

“26 brands have scored an all-time high in 2018’s rankings, and a number of Irish brands are featured in this select group.

“Brands achieving their best position to date include Ballygowan, Dairygold, Kinder, Hunky Dorys, Keeling’s, Aptamil, Glenisk, innocent, Lindt, Magnum, Monster, Brady Family, Pepsi, Flahavan’s, Fulfil, Cully & Sully, MiWadi, Panadol, Ben & Jerry’s, Cadbury Wispa, O’Donnell’s, Clonakilty, Green Isle, Keogh’s, Cushelle, and Nature Valley.”