Here are the 21 projects that will share the €29m Regional Enterprise Development Fund

The results of a regional enterprise fund of more than €29m have been announced.

The Regional Enterprise Development Fund, which is administered for the Government by Enterprise Ireland, will operate on a rolling basis as part of Project Ireland 2040.

In total, 21 projects received funding under this second round, according to Newstalk. Scroll down for the full list of projects.

These include the Boyne Valley Food Innovation District DAC, Meath (€1,580,640), Bioconnect Innovation Centre CLG, Monaghan (€4,976,880), Galway City Innovation District CLG (€2,487,400), Innovate Limerick T/A Hospital Foods DAC (€2,279,073) and Ludgate Operations CLG, Cork (€1,990,392).

Announcing the successful applicants at Meath Enterprise Centre in Navan, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said: "The Irish economy has had a remarkable turnaround in recent years, but we cannot become complacent.

"Although we have made a lot of progress with three out of five jobs created outside Dublin since we launched the Regional Action Plan for Jobs, some parts of the country are not recovering as quickly as others.

"The Regional Enterprise Development Fund is about supporting every region to build on its unique strengths and ultimately create sustainable jobs.

"Collaboration is at its core - among the public and private sectors, within and across regions.

"The projects we are funding today are at the cutting edge of innovation. I am confident that they have the potential to make a real and lasting impact on enterprise development at both regional and national level."

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, added: "Supporting enterprises to build scale and expand reach is a key focus of Enterprise Ireland and the Regional Enterprise Development Fund helps us to further drive growth in key sectors in counties across the country, particularly in the context of Brexit.

"This second call which was launched in May attracted very strong interest, receiving a total of 77 applications.

"The successful applicants represent a broad range of projects across a variety of sectors including food, agri-tech and life sciences.

"Our aim is to build on a strong regional ecosystem to include a variety of companies and sectoral clusters with best in class physical and digital infrastructure and appropriate research and technology capability."

This announcement follows the award of €30.5m in financial support to 21 applicants for a range of enterprise and capability development projects during the first call, released in December 2017.

Projects approved award - County - Project Summary - Fund Galway City Innovation District CLG - Galway - A project to support the refurbishment of an existing building and construct on the site three new floors to provide coworking space, private office space and event space for scaleup companies. It will also act as a soft-landing site for FDI companies. Boosting the existing innovation, entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem and supporting a geographically balanced and integrated approach to economic and social development. - €2,487,400

Midc Páirc Na Mara - Galway - A project to develop a market-focused Marine Innovation and Development Centre that will provide 1,800 sq. mtrs. of enterprise and incubation space for marine enterprises. Through collaboration with regional stakeholders and the higher education institutes, the project will provide specialist training and business development supports and targets the creation of 200 jobs. - €2,000,000

The Burren Lowlands CLG - Galway, Clare - A community focused collaborative project that will develop an enterprise support platform (leveraging third level expertise, local enterprise office supports etc) to drive business networking, remote working and entrepreneurship development. The project will create a focus point for enterprise activities in a rural setting, aimed at the creation and attraction of alternative employment opportunities. - €182,786

CIT Consortium Projects DAC - Cork, Kerry - This project aims to increase the number of start-ups coming from the undergraduate student population of the three third level colleges in the South West Region by extending a current programme which will be coordinated by a full-time Programme Manager. - €336,360

Ludgate Operations CLG - Cork - The project will build on the success of the Ludgate Hub and proposes the establishment of a Ludgate Innovation Centre and a series of enterprise supports, including a start-up campus, an education innovation centre and a food tech/agritech innovation centre. It will be housed in a former convent building in Skibbereen. - €1,990,392

Vista Agri 4.0 Hub CLG - Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Tipperary - A Hub that will empower the next generation of agri-tech entrepreneurs and escalate the growth path of industry disruptors with a single access source of agri-tech technical and entrepreneurial innovation, targeting the creation of 190 new jobs in 40+ businesses, 150 new/improved agri-tech products, and almost €30m per annum in new exports. - €1,865,215

Crystal Valley Tech CLG - Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary - This cluster development project will support the growth of the ICT Sector in the South East region, focusing on tech recruitment, business and third level institute collaboration and attraction of new investment to the region. - €219,919

Incupharm DAC - Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary - This project will provide a comprehensive incubation offering to laboratory-based, life sciences start-ups in the South East. Incupharm will also provide access to a range of business and technical supports available in the region to help maximise the prospects of success for these companies. - €799,212

National Design Innovation Hub DAC - Carlow, Kilkenny, - The project will develop a design innovation hub that will enable companies to conceptualise, innovate, build and test new products and services through critical problem-solving methodologies and the standardisation of the design process as a commercial enabler. - €1,843,320

Boyne Valley Food Innovation District DAC - Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth - Development of food grade production facilities and an innovation-rich enterprise support ecosystem to escalate the growth of food and drink entrepreneurs and provide the economic, physical, and networking assets to create impact of 250 new jobs, 50 new and expanding food businesses, 200 new/improved food and drink products, €25m per annum in new export sales, 900 entrepreneurs and learners with increased competencies and 60 interns delivering fresh talent and innovation. - €1,580,640

Mountmellick Development Association CLG - Laois - The Beale Centre for Business Excellence will be a state-of-the-art facility which will be the physical location in which the state agencies, 3rd level institutions and service providers work with people starting new and expanding existing businesses. The facility will provide the latest technology along with open plan hot desks, office pods, meeting, teleconferencing rooms and state of the art commercial kitchens. - €218,200

Offaly Innovation & Design Centre CLG - Offaly - A Creative Suite to be located at the Birr Technology Centre that will provide a central location where research and education meets business, leveraging I-LOFAR, the astrophysics observing facility in Birr Castle. The project provides a unique opportunity to access big data in real time. Services will include hot desk facilities and office space, IT training facilities and training, industry focused events, and industry-led research projects (undergraduate and post-graduate). - €458,240

BNest Social Initiative DAC - Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Cork, Kerry - An initiative that assists businesses seeking social impact to achieve viability and scale through development programmes, critical service supports and cluster development, and by so doing allow innovative ideas with significant potential for societal impact to evolve to sustainable commercial entities. - €603,400

Clare MEZ (Maritime Economic Zone) DAC - Clare - A project located on the Shannon Estuary that will re-purpose an existing site to provide specialist infrastructure and accommodation, making the facility available for maritime and cruise liner related training as well as a test bed for renewable technologies. - €1,759,226

Innovate Limerick T/A Hospital Foods DAC - Limerick, Clare, Tipperary - This project will develop a Digital Collaboration Centre which aims to position the Mid-West region as a hub of applied disruptive technology innovation. The project seeks to narrow the innovation-adoption gap for global and indigenous companies across the region through regional collaborative disruptive technology applications in services and business processes, which will support start-ups, scaling, HPSU growth and talent attraction. - €2,279,073

Innovate Dublin Communities CLG - Dublin - This project will support the creation of Social Innovation hub in the Liberties, Dublin City Centre, creating a dynamic ecosystem to foster innovation with the next wave of entrepreneurs. It will provide space to design and develop business idea/offerings, a community living lab to prototype and test their product or service in the local market, and an internal market place to undertake a soft launch. - €249,955

St. Paul's Area Development Enterprise CLG - Dublin, Mid East - Construction, fitting out and running an innovative Food Kitchen Incubator following best international practice for design, operations and value-added services, creating a platform for small food businesses to launch and grow their businesses. - €2,094,000

Bioconnect Innovation Centre CLG - Monaghan, Cavan - A project to support the performance of cutting-edge biotechnology research by companies through the provision of office, laboratory, and biotechnology focused research capabilities for all stages of business development. - €4,976,880

Focused Engineering Network DAC - Monaghan, Cavan - To establish an Engineering Network of companies and local stakeholders to safeguard and future develop the engineering sector in the North East region. Supported by a business development manager, the initial focus of the network will be to identify and capture supply chain opportunities to drive business growth. - €250,000

Leitrim Food Enterprise Zone CLG - Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo, Donegal - A project that will create a food grade infrastructure and support hotspot in Drumshanbo to drive clustering and growth of food companies in counties Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan and Donegal creating 137 new jobs and building a strong national and export sales platform for sustainable, outward looking growth. - €953,640

Sligo County Enterprise Fund CLG - Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim - Development of the Strand Campus to operate as a leading location in the region for entrepreneurs in digital gaming and associated tech sectors, providing holistic support for start-up, innovation and growth. - €1,906,640

