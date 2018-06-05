Heinz Salad Cream could become Sandwich Cream

Food giant Heinz is considering changing the name of its Salad Cream for the first time in 104 years to Sandwich Cream because few customers actually use it on salads.

Parent company Kraft Heinz said it was reviewing the brand’s name after research found that just 14% of consumers use it for its stated purpose.

The survey found it is viewed by consumers as an alternative to mayonnaise, and popularly paired with tuna, ham or cheese in sandwiches.

Joel Hughes, UK sauces brand build lead at Kraft Heinz, said: “We are reviewing the brand’s name to reflect how the product is enjoyed by consumers every day, and with the majority usage currently with sandwiches, we can confirm that ‘Sandwich Cream’ is one of the names being considered.

“There are consumers now who haven’t grown up with the brand in the household and just don’t know about the iconic zingy flavour, or what to eat it with.

“A decision on a name change is due to be made by September, although the much loved zingy salad cream will still be available to enjoy with exactly the same recipe.”

Launched in 1914, Salad Cream was the UK’s fifth biggest-selling table sauce last year, with value sales of £28.8 million, although that was a 5.4% decline on 2016, according to Nielsen.

