Heinz decided against changing the name of its Salad Cream to Sandwich Cream

Heinz has bowed to the “will of the people” and decided against changing the name of its Salad Cream to Sandwich Cream.

Fans of the condiment made their outrage known in June when parent company Kraft Heinz announced that it was considering a name change for the first time in 104 years.

Heinz said research had found that just 14% of consumers actually used the cream on salads, with most considering it to be an alternative to mayonnaise and pairing it with tuna, ham or cheese in sandwiches.

However, a survey carried out by the company found 87% of consumers wanted the product to remain as Salad Cream, rejecting other potential names such as Fish Finger Sauce, Chip Sauce and Roast Potato Sauce.

Joel Hughes, brand manager at Heinz, said: “From TV debates to conversations around the dinner table, it seems everyone has a real fondness for not only the iconic, zingy flavour of Heinz Salad Cream, but the name too,” he said.