Heating firm looks to US for growth

By Pádraig Hoare

A Cork home and business heating firm is eyeing opportunities in the US Midwest following an expansion that will see up to 70 jobs created over two years.

Aerial of Little Island, Cork.

NRG Awareness launched a new patented containerised heating system it says is the first of its kind, that will provide heating and domestic hot water supplies in any new building or home, as well as older buildings.

The company, which plans to create 70 new jobs, claims its system can help reduce energy bills by up to 70%.

The Little Island-based firm said it will grow from seven to 30 in Cork by the end of 2019, as well as up to 50 new heating installer jobs around the country.

It is targeting turnover of €5m by the end of 2020, and has already completed prototypes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ther are also plans for exporting to Europe in the short-term, having already begun marketing and selling into the UK market.

The company was formed 20 years ago by plumber Harry Rea after developing a plan to making heating homes more efficient, and he was joined by his son David Rea in 2005.

The business was acquired by Sea Box EMEA in September 2016.

Managing director of the firm, Patrick Hogan said it had significant plans for growth over the coming years that would provide major investment.

NRG said it will have sold approximately 6,000 units by the end of 2019 and expected to reach 20,000 by the end of 2020.

Clients include a number of community hospitals in the Munster region, which the firm says have reduced heating bills by up to 40%.