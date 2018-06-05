Heathrow’s third runway given go-ahead

A third runway at Heathrow Airport has been given the go-ahead by the UK Government, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced.

The divisive project was approved at a meeting of ministers on the Cabinet’s economic sub-committee.

MPs will be given a vote on the scheme by early July.

Mr Grayling told the Commons: “Today I am laying before Parliament our final proposal for an Airports National Policy Statement (NPS) which signals our commitment to securing global connectivity, creating tens of thousands of local jobs and apprenticeships, and boosting our economy for future generations by expanding Heathrow Airport.”

He added: “My department has met with local residents and fully understands their strength of feeling but this is a decision taken in the national interest and based on detailed evidence.”

- Press Association