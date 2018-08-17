Healthcare 21 set to expand on acquisition

Eamon Quinn

Healthcare 21, the Cork-based medical services firm, is expanding after acquiring Aquilant, as it plans to boost sales across Europe.

Set up in Ballincollig in 2003 by Owen Curtin, Tara Kearney, and David Frederick, the expanded group will employ 480 people across Europe, including offices in Cork, Dublin, Austria, and Germany.

There are no plans for job losses as the company seeks to expand sales.

Acquilant has been bought out of H2 Equity Partners, but the fund will take “a substantial minority stake” in the enlarged Healthcare 21 group.

The deal will, as a matter of course, face scrutiny by the Competition Commission but the businesses have few overlapping operations and will likely be approved.

“Aquilant is an ideal addition to the Healthcare 21 Group business and offers an expanded product portfolio in many exciting therapy areas that Healthcare 21 currently does not serve.

“In addition, the Aquilant business infrastructure and expertise will ensure that both companies can maintain focus on their current plans and continue to deliver world-class outcomes for our customers,” Mr Curtin said.