Hauliers: Irish Ferries claim customers not interested in Rosslare to France service is 'fake news'

Update: The Irish Road Haulage Association has said that the “vague statement” that Irish Ferries is “unlikely” to operate a service between Rosslare and France next summer, means “they are open to negotiation”.

Verona Murphy of the Irish Road Haulage Association pointed out to the Sean O'Rourke show on RTE Radio One that each ferry carries 1,200 cars and 165 trucks “all of which are going to now be on the M50 which already has huge congestion.”

Ms Murphy called on the Minister for Transport Shane Ross to “let the country know he’s alive and well and to intervene.”

Local TD and former Minister for Public Expenditure Brendan Howlin said there had been rumours in the area for some time about Irish Ferries’ commitment to the route.

“It’s unthinkable that it could happen, that the shortest route would be axed is beyond understanding.

“It beggars belief.”

Ms Murphy also questioned a suggestion by Irish Ferries that customers were not interested in the route. “Look at the response on social media. I’ve been a customer of Irish Ferries for more than 30 years, no one asked me.

"It’s fake news. I’m not sure what was their ulterior motive.”

Department of Transport officials are to meet with Irish Ferries over plans to scrap a ferry service in the south-east.

The plans are being described as a "big blow".

The company said it is "unlikely" to operate the service next year but will keep the situation under review.

In a statement yesterday, they said: "Irish Ferries wish to inform our customers that we're unlikely to operate a service between Rosslare & France in 2019. We continue to keep this situation under review"

"Feedback from our customers suggests that it is easier to travel to Dublin Port for most people than it is to get to Rosslare."

The Junior Tourism Minister Brendan Griffin said the service is important for the South East region.

He said the ferry crossing mainly facilitates Irish tourists holidaying in France, but it also brings French and other European tourists to the region.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said it is devastating news for the south-east, especially given the uncertainty around Brexit:

Mr Cullinane said: "Obviously at a time when people were hoping for an increased capacity to ensure that we protect the south-east from the worst of Brexit, and bear in mind also that the south-east has a big agri-food sector as well.

"I think this will be a huge concern for farmers, for food producers, for the agri-food sector, obviously for passengers as well and for businesses generally."

The company will continue to run a passenger service between Rosslare and Pembroke year round.