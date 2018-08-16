GSK to close Sligo site with loss of 165 jobs
GSK is to close its manufacturing site in Sligo by 2021, with the loss of 165 jobs.
It has been reported that the company informed its employees of a proposal to close the site.
Approximately 165 employees were told that production would be phased out over the course of three years before decommissioning the site in late-2021.
The company said that demand for the products manufactured at the site had not grown in line with expectations making the current business model unsustainable.
According to the company, a number of alternatives for the Sligo site had been evaluated but were not considered to be feasible.
GSK's other sites in Ireland - Cork, Dungarvan and commercial operations - are not affected by this proposal.
Digital Desk
