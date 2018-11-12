Grant Thornton annouce 400 new jobs across seven counties

Financial services firm Grant Thornton is creating 400 jobs over the next two years.

The positions are in a wide range of areas including consulting, accounting, and technology.

The announcement was made this morning at the company's new headquarters on City Quay.

200 of the positions will be for highly experienced candidates while the remainder are for new graduates.

Most of the jobs will be at the company’s new head office in Dublin with opportunities also available in Cork, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Longford and Belfast.

Managing Partner of Grant Thornton, Mick McAteer, said: "With an exciting pipeline of international opportunities and client projects in Ireland, we are targeting 25% growth by 2020.

Bringing the right mix of experienced and graduate hires to the firm is central to achieving further growth and success. The role of accountants is evolving, as is the regulatory, political and legal landscape, and the needs of our clients within that.

"We are trusted advisors to a growing Irish and international client base on just about every facet of their business today, across consulting and advisory services."

In attendance was Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, who said he was delighted with Grant Thornton's expansion plans.

"The financial services sector is a cornerstone of our economy, and Government is committed to supporting the creation of high calibre jobs in the sector through investment by firms such as Grant Thornton," said Minister Donohoe.

"It is especially encouraging to see the strong response to Grant Thornton’s graduate campaign for 2019.

"It sends a clear signal that the next generation sees great potential and opportunity here, and the future of the profession will be shaped by their experiences under the guidance of colleagues at Grant Thornton."

