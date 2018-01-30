Govt nominates Governor of the Central Bank, Philip Lane, to ECB

Central Bank Governor Philip Lane is to be nominated to the European Central Bank.

Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed the news this afternoon.

The Government will be lobbying to ensure the appointment of Mr Lane as vice-President of the ECB.

Minister Donohoe said: “I said that when and if Ireland puts forward a candidate to the ECB’s Executive Board, they will be an exceptionally well-qualified person.

"There can be no doubt that Governor Lane is such a person of calibre and recognised standing.”