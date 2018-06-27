Govt launches €200m plan to double employment in film, TV and animation sector

The Government has launched a €200m Audio-visual action plan to enable Ireland to "become a global hub for the production of Film, TV drama and animation".

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan launched the plan today which hopes to double employment in Ireland’s film, television and animation to more than 24,000 full-time employees in five years.

The policy recommendations carried out by international consultants, Olsberg SPI with Nordicity, under the Creative Ireland Programme also hopes to bring in an extra €1.4bn to the country.

Speaking at the Irish Film Institute, Minister Madigan, said “Today we start building on the success of the Irish audio-visual industry which has reached across the world.

"This year we had Nora Twomey's The Breadwinner, produced by Cartoon Saloon - an amazing Irish company with global reach – building on a strong run of successes at the Oscars and Cannes in recent years with films such as Room and The Lobster.

"We are also an attractive location for international productions – in recent years Star Wars has brought a new audience to the delights of our west coast.

"Ireland has the creative talent, the storytelling and literary history, international credibility, geographic location and incentive structures to be a global leader, to tell compelling Irish and universal stories on screen, and to grow and sustain a vibrant creative audio-visual sector."

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, said: “This initiative could not come at a more opportune time.

"Facing into a climate of global economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever to develop strong, resilient and innovative companies that have the capacity to provide skilled, quality jobs.

"I know first-hand that we have the talent and drive necessary to succeed in this competitive market. This plan is an important step towards achieving this vision.”

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten also welcomed the proposal.

He said: "My officials will continue to work closely with the Department of Culture and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to implement this exciting plan.”

The key points in the Plan include: Consider extending Section 481 tax relief, as well as increasing the expenditure ceiling, revising the regulations and extending the relief to Ireland’s games sector.

A review by Screen Ireland of funding models for other countries’ film agencies.

Increased capital funding for the film sector including co-production and development funding, a specific fund for the development of films and TV drama, a fund for new Irish TV drama, a regional production fund and additional training of film workers and crew.

Increased business skills development, matching of skills with production growth and partnering with third-level institutions in skills development.

Increased marketing measures including measures to attract major computer games studios to Ireland.

A steering group will prioritise measures, oversee implementation and monitor risks, reporting regularly to Minister Madigan.

