Government satisfaction among small and medium businesses reaches two-year high

Satisfaction with government among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has reached a two-year high, according to the latest Government Satisfaction report released today by ISME, the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association.

SME satisfaction with government increased by eight percentage points in the last quarter of 2017, jumping from -6 to +2.

This improvement shows positive signs for the government, however ISME highlights the need for better government supports and initiatives for SMEs.

“While we welcome the continued improvement in the government satisfaction ratings, there is still a lot to be done,” said Neil McDonnell, ISME CEO.

"ISME has made several submissions to government departments in relation to business costs and national competiveness, we believe the former to be too high, and the latter under threat," he said.

The survey, which was conducted last November, assessed government satisfaction among 516 SMEs on key areas for the sector, including banking, business costs, and jobs.

Results showed that medium sized enterprise are most satisfied with government at +67%, while the wholesale sector expressed the most dissatisfaction at -25%.

However, despite positive indicators for government in areas such as the economy, there were decreases in jobs rating, banking and business costs, with SMEs expressing particular concern for the costs associated with conducting their businesses, as well as the potential negative impact of Brexit.

