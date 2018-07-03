Government record €823m deficit to end of June

New Exchequer figures show the Government recorded a deficit of €823m to the end of June.

This compares to a surplus of over €2bn for the same period last year.

However, the Departments of Finance say when adjusted for sale of AIB shares last June, the exchequer balance is down by just €323m.

Meanwhile, tax revenues are up 5.4% and gross expenditure on public services and infrastructure is also up 7.6% year-on-year.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said the figures "represent solid performance underpinned by an improving economy".

He added: "This in turn translates into strong revenues which are funding the delivery of our public services and investment in key infrastructure. Today’s figures provide a basis for the achievement of Budget day tax forecasts by year-end.

"Tax revenues have performed robustly and at €24.9 billion represent a 5.4% year-on-year increase, which is slightly ahead of expectations. Reflecting our broadly-based recovery, most tax headings have recorded annual growth."

Digital Desk