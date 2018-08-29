Gourmet Food Parlour group announce 100 new jobs and two new restaurants

Gourmet Food Parlour catering and restaurant group has announced the creation of 100 new jobs and the opening of two new restaurants.

TD Pat Breen today joined Managing Director of Gourmet Food Parlour catering and restaurant group Lorraine Heskin at their restaurant in Swords to announce details of 100 new jobs to be filled over the next 12 months.

Pat Breen, TD. Minister of State and Lorraine Heskin Managing Director of Gourmet Food Parlour, pictured at the announcement of 100 new jobs to be filled over the next eight months.

The GFP group will open two new restaurants in Skerries, North Dublin and Salthill, Galway which will be their first location outside of Dublin.

The group which already employs over 240 people across Dublin will create up to 100 jobs across the two new locations and their ever-growing catering division.

It plans to commence a serious recruitment drive over the coming months with the 100 jobs to include head chefs, sous chefs, chef de parties, front of house staff, barista’s, bar staff, catering kitchen staff, event specialists.

Speaking at the announcement today, the Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, said:

“I would like to congratulate Gourmet Food Parlour on their tremendous success to date. Their experience serves to highlight how a strong enterprising spirit and a commitment to quality produce can lead to great business success. I wish them well in their future expansion plans."

Commenting on the expansion of the company and the creation of up to 100 jobs, Gourmet Food Parlour Managing Director Lorraine Heskin said:

“We are delighted to already have an incredible team of over 240 talented professionals who consistently work hard and strive to grow with the business."

She said that the group are proud and grateful to be expanding the business and creating new jobs.

"The new locations in Skerries and Galway offer an exceptionally exciting time for us, with Galway, our first location outside of Dublin already creating a lot of excitement locally,” she added.

Set up by foodies and friends, Lorraine Heskin and Lorraine Byrne, Gourmet Food Parlour first opened in 2006 in Swords and have gone on to open an additional seven locations across Dublin.

- Digital Desk