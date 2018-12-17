Google reveals billion-dollar expansion in New York City

Google is spending more than $1 billion (€884 million) to expand operations in New York City.

Ruth Porat, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Google and Alphabet, said in a blog post on Monday that Google is creating a more than 1.7 million square-foot campus which includes lease agreements along the Hudson River in lower Manhattan.

Google Hudson Square will be the company’s primary location for its New York operations.

Google put its first office in New York nearly 20 years ago, and already has more than 7,000 employees in the city.

The company has continued to build up its New York presence, announcing earlier this year that it was buying the Manhattan Chelsea Market building for $2.4 billion (€2.1 billion) and planned to lease more space at Pier 57.

Google hopes to move into the new campus by 2020.

