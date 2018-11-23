Google Ireland paid €171m tax last year

Google Ireland paid just under €171m in tax last year as turnover increased by almost €6bn to €32.2bn, according to its annual financial statements.

The online giant said the turnover increase was primarily driven by a rise in advertising revenues, generated by an increase in the number of paid clicks through Google’s advertising programmes.

Profit after taxation amounted to just over €1.16bn, down from €1.18bn n the previous year.

It said its tax charge for 2017 was €170.9m in 2017, up from €163.8m in 2016.

Direct Employment at year end increased 7% to 3,428, up from 3,201 in 2016, the firm said.