Goodman’s office plan stalls on ‘serious concerns’

By Gordon Deegan

Dublin City Council has said it is seriously concerned over plans for a €100m office development for the city centre on a site owned by beef baron Larry Goodman and his son.

The council has put on hold plans for the redevelopment of the Setanta Centre on Dublin’s Nassau Street, which is owned by Mr Goodman and his son.

The plan to redevelop the centre, which was built in the 1970s, into an eight-storey office block has already been opposed by the Kilkenny luxury goods retailer, which operates a flagship store on the site.

While the shop is not directly affected by the building plans, Kilkenny said the work would have a serious financial impact on its day-to-day business.

Dublin City Council has now expressed “serious concerns” over the proposed development’s height and scale.

In putting the plan on hold, the council has taken account of the Kilkenny Shop objections; the group also having warned of job losses at its store as a result of the redevelopment work.

“There is a further concern that the current design may impact and weaken the visual presence of the Kilkenny shop; an established and significant part of the retail and tourism experience of this area. This is not considered acceptable and should be reviewed,” the council said.

It said that the concerns raised by Kilkenny have not been addressed in the planning application and that more details are required.