Golden Discs open three shops in Dublin, Limerick and Kilkenny

Golden Discs are opening three new stores this month.

The first in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre opened last Saturday while this Saturday, November 10, will see the opening of an outlet in the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny and the Crescent Shopping Centre in Limerick.

The openings will bring their shop numbers up around the country to 19 and add 30 employees to their staff. They also have 80 concession stores at Tesco.

Golden Discs CEO, Stephen Fitzgerald, said: “Kilkenny city is notorious for entertainment, with regular music and comedy festivals, and great live music venues. Golden Discs look forward to becoming an integral part of this thriving music scene.”

The Vinyl Renaissance has brought a sales growth of 60% at Golden Discs for the year to date.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “The Vinyl renaissance shows no sign of abating. The major labels are reissuing catalogue albums every week as well as all the new releases. What started as a niche format for hardcore music fans is more and more becoming mainstream as music lovers use streaming services for convenience and purchase physical product for tangibility.

“Ownership is a growing trend and we intend to open more new stores to meet this demand.”