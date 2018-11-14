GLS Ireland opens new Cork depot

Parcel service provider GLS Ireland has begun operations at a new depot based in Cork.

The move to the depot in Blarney Business Park will triple the capacity of their former Cork premises.

This step sees the company preparing for further growth as it is centrally positioned within Ireland's second-strongest economic region.

The warehouse, which is 240% bigger than the previous depot in Little Island, houses a new conveyor system which will see a faster and more efficient process.

Three times as many parcels can now be processed in the region and consignments can be quickly exported from Cork to the Dublin hub where GLS Ireland connects to the European network of GLS Groups.

“The Cork depot strengthens our network for the long term”, says Andreas Rickert, Managing Director of GLS Ireland.

“We expect continually rising parcel numbers, and the increased capacity allows us to sustainably offer our customers a high-quality level.”

Digital Desk