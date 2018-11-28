Glamour magazine editor, Samantha Barry, to be honoured at UCC Alumni Awards

Cork native Samantha Barry, who recently became editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, will be will be honoured at UCC’s Alumni Achievement Awards on Friday.

Ms Barry, who is originally from Ballincollig, was hired by Condé Nast as editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion and beauty media brand in January this year.

Samantha Barry

She oversees all content development, production and consumer experiences for digital, social, video and print platforms.

In her previous role as executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide, Ms Barry spearheaded CNN’s 2016 Election coverage across social platforms.

"The skills and passion I discovered and developed during my time as an undergrad at UCC have impacted every job I’ve had since graduation, from leading the social media expansion of CNN to steering Glamour Magazine’s American edition into a new digital age,” Ms Barry said.

She will be honoured at the University’s Alumni Achievement Awards alongside Ireland's Professor of Poetry, Eiléan Ni Chuilleanáin; one of the country’s best-known technology executives, Barry O’Sullivan; Cork District Court judge Olann Kelleher; and the oldest UCC science graduate, 104-year-old Mairín Hughes, who graduated with a BSc and HDE from UCC in the 1930s.