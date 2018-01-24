Galway sisters makes Forbes ’30 Under 30’ list

Forbes have released their 30 Under 30 Europe list and Galway sisters Izzy and Ailbhe Keane have made the cut.

The duo launched the company Izzy Wheels and are featured in the Retail and Ecommerce section.

Izzy Wheels offers wheelchair users a wide range of colourful wheel covers.

At 20-years-old Izzy, who is the Dublin start-up’s brand ambassador, is the youngest person to make this year’s list.

Izzy, who was born with Spina Bifida and is paralysed from the waist down, was the inspiration for the business.

It began as a project for Ailbhe when she was studying in the National College of Art and Design (NCAD) in 2015.

According to the company website: "Izzy Wheels transform a medical device into a piece of fashion and self expression".

Some of the Izzy Wheels designs

As a child, Izzy would decorate her wheels to express herself while Ailbhe saw that people would notice her sister’s wheelchair first rather than her bubbly personality.

Izzy Wheels has collaborated with a number of award-winning artists and illustrators including Maser, Steve Simpson and Chris Judge.

