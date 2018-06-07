Fund managers announce 30 jobs for Co. Kildare

A fund administrator has announced 30 new jobs for Co. Kildare.

Centaur Fund Services is expanding its Irish operations over the next two years at a new service centre in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Centaur delivers independent fund administration and regulatory services to Hedge Funds, Fund of Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Real Estate Funds, and Insurance-Linked Securities Funds.

Its new centre will provide client services to both Europe and the United States.

The jobs are supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, said: “The Government is committed to supporting the creation of sustainable and highly-skilled jobs across all regions and with our support, through Enterprise Ireland, Centaur has embarked on a new wave of expansion that will come as a considerable boost to Maynooth.

"Central to Centaur’s success is its continued investment in Ireland, which has given the firm experienced personnel, operational excellence and the best client service in the industry.

"Centaur is a great example of a successful Irish firm that has become a global leader in its space.”

Karen Malone, Founding Partner of Centaur Fund Services said, “We are very excited about opening a second office in Ireland. Over the past year, we have opened new offices in the United States, the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg.

"We moved our headquarters to Dublin's International Financial Services Centre in 2015 to accommodate staff growth and the Maynooth office will also facilitate this growth as our client base develops.”

The new Centaur location is at Block B, Maynooth Business Campus. Co. Kildare.

To apply for a position, you can contact careers@centaurfs.com.