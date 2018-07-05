Fuel bills and housing costs push consumer confidence to lowest level in over a year

Consumer confidence has dropped in June, due mainly to more global uncertainty and pressures on household spending.

The latest KBC/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index shows it has fallen to its weakest level in 13 months.

However, it does not suggest the average Irish consumer has gone through any dramatic worsening in their economic circumstances.

Chief Economist Austin Hughes says higher fuel bills and housing costs are factors.

Mr Hughes said: "On top of concerns about trade disputes globally and the general prospects for the global economy, consumers have actually noticed that it is costing them a little bit more to live.

"We have higher fuel bills over the last while as petrol prices have gone up, and of course there is pressure on housing costs, whether it's buying a new house or renting."