Freshly Chopped announce 70 new Irish jobs

Freshly Chopped has announced 150 jobs across ten new outlets in Ireland, Cyprus and Britain before Christmas.

Six new shops are opening in Dublin, Limerick, Tralee, Drogheda and Tullaghmore with 70 new jobs.

Two stores are opening in the North with the creation of 35 jobs.

The Irish health food chain is also opening its second store in Cyprus and its first UK outlet in Manchester.

Digital Desk