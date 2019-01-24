French minister announces resignation of under-fire Renault chief

Carlos Ghosn, who is fighting breach of trust and other charges in Japan, has resigned as head of Renault, France’s finance minister has announced.

Mr Ghosn has been detained for more than two months in Japan. Sketch of Carlos Ghosn in a courtroom at the Tokyo District Court (Nobutoshi Katsuyama/Kyodo News/AP)

Bruno Le Maire told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos today that Mr Ghosn formally handed in his resignation to Renault’s temporary leadership on Wednesday evening.

The board of French carmaker Renault SA is expected to name Jean-Dominique Senard of Michelin as chairman, and Renault executive Thierry Bollore as CEO.

Mr Ghosn denies Japanese accusations that he under-reported income as chairman of Nissan and falsifying financial reports.

Meanwhile, Japanese prosecutors have defended the continued detention of the former Nissan chairman.

Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor, told reporters the authorities want Mr Ghosn in custody because of fears he might tamper with evidence.

Mr Kukimoto also said Japan lacks a system for electronic monitoring of suspects released on bail.

Mr Ghosn offered to wear such a monitoring device in his latest request to be released.

The Tokyo District Court has twice rejected his formal requests to be allowed out of the Tokyo Detention Centre on bail.

- Press Association