French air traffic controller strike causing flight disruptions for Aer Lingus passengers this weekend

Passengers flying to France or over French airspace this weekend may have flights disrupted due to a French air traffic controller strike.

The 48-hour action is taking place tomorrow and Sunday.

Aer Lingus is advising passengers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.

