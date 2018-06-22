French air traffic controller strike causing flight disruptions for Aer Lingus passengers this weekend
Passengers flying to France or over French airspace this weekend may have flights disrupted due to a French air traffic controller strike.
The 48-hour action is taking place tomorrow and Sunday.
Aer Lingus is advising passengers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.
A French Air Traffic Controller Strike is resulting in some flight disruption this weekend. Please check flight status before departing for the airport and visit our website for full details.— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) June 22, 2018
