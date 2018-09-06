Free 10kg bag for passengers flying after introduction of Ryanair's new baggage policy

Ryanair has confirmed that passengers who booked on or before August 31 to fly after November 1 will be given a free 10kg checked bag.

Over 2m passengers flying non-priority will avail of the free checked baggage.

Approximately another 50,000 passengers booked on or before August 31 bought priority boarding.

All passengers have had the €8 cost of their priority boarding refunded and will board their Ryanair flight with priority boarding free of charge.

It comes after Ryanair's recent announcement about a change to its cabin baggage policy which allows non-priority customers to only bring with them onboard one small bag.

Passengers wishing to fly non-priority with a larger 10kg bag must check-in their bag prior to the flight, from November 1.

Priority customers may still bring onboard one larger 10kg bag and one small bag.

Non-priority passengers who made a booking prior to August 31 will not be penalised by the introduction of Ryanair’s new check bag service and will instead check-in their 10kg bag, at the airport, on the day of travel.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said that eliminating free gate bags will, in turn, reduce flight delays.

"We can eliminate all free gate bags and related flight delays,” he said.

- Digital Desk