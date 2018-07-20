Fortunestown Lidl reopens next month following Storm Emma attack
20/07/2018 - 12:21:00Back to Storms Business Home
Fortunestown Lidl is set to reopen this August.
The West Dublin branch suffered severe damage during Storm Emma when it was attacked during blizzard conditions in March.
The new store - set to open on August 30 - will incorporate features such as LED lighting, sensor controlled exterior sun blinds and high insulation external cladding.
Floor space in the store has increased from 997m2 to 1698m2 and customer car parking facilities have almost doubled and will include a number of electric vehicle charging points.
In a statement, Lidl said:
At the time, an array of social media footage appeared online showing looting at the store as well as heavy machinery being used to damage the property.
Gardai receive calls of looting by 30 people at Lidl store in west Dublin. Officers unable to attend as dealing with other issues. Army called to assist. pic.twitter.com/1tWNNj71Zz
— Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) March 2, 2018
Holy Shit, Lidl in Tallaght, It's on fire now and Army on the way.#BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma #SNOWMAGGEDDON pic.twitter.com/Oj2YTbhJND
— Mick Caul (@caulmick) March 2, 2018
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here