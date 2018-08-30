Fórsa signs deal to make it sole negotiating union for Ryanair cabin crew in Ireland

Fórsa has signed a deal with Ryanair making it the sole negotiating union for the airline's directly employed cabin crew in Ireland.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Fórsa officials, cabin crew representatives and Ryanair management.

Fórsa official Ashley Connolly says the union won't be intimidated by Ryanair's tough approach to industrial relations.

Ms Connolly said: "I think that Fórsa has proven itself over the years to be equally as tough when required and when needed.

"It is important for, the first time in Ryanair, that cabin crew members have themselves have a voice. They will be to the forefront of any discussions I have and they will be present at every meeting that I carry out with the company."