Former Deutsche Bank trader extradited to UK on rate rigging charge
21/10/2018 - 14:06:00
A former senior Deutsche Bank trader has been extradited to the UK to face charges of manipulating a key lending rate.
Andreas Hauschild is accused of trying to influence Euribor – the European Interbank Offered Rate – following an investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Hauschild was arrested in Italy in August 2018 after a trip to the country activated a European Arrest Warrant secured by the SFO in February 2016.
Extradition was initially refused by the German courts but granted by the Italian authorities during a hearing on October 12.
His next court appearance will be at Southwark Crown Court on October 24.
- Press Association
