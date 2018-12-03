Former Apollo House site sold for more than €50m

The former Apollo House site on Tara Street in Dublin has been sold.

It has been acquired by Pat Crean & Partners for more than €50m.

Planning permission has been granted for ground floor retail, café, bar and restaurant units.

Demolition of the former Apollo House has already taken place.

The sale was handled by Savills on the instruction of Simon Coyle and Tom O’Brien of Mazars.

Mark Reynolds, Director of Development and Consultancy at Savills Ireland, said: “Given the fact this is one of the few sites with development potential remaining in Dublin’s CBD, it was no surprise that demand from a variety of buyers was strong, which ultimately led to a very expedient sales process.

"There is still strong demand in Dublin for quality office stock in good locations, and The Apollo Dublin certainly meets this criteria.”

