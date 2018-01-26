Five of the country’s biggest retailers sign up to reduce food waste

Five of the country’s biggest retailers have signed up to a new charter aimed at reducing food waste.

The chains involved in the scheme include Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, Supervalu, Centra, Spar and Mace.

They have agreed to make food waste prevention a priority and build awareness of the issue. 

The average Irish family throws away €700 worth of food every year in Ireland.

