First Jysk store in Cork to bring 12 jobs to Youghal

Danish home retailer Jysk is to open its first store in Cork later this month, they have confirmed.

Situated at the former Lidl building in Youghal, the homeware store will open its doors on November 14 bringing a dozen jobs to the area.

The store will be managed by Polish-born Katie Lipien who says she is looking forward to the challenge.

“I am delighted to represent and manage the first Jysk store in Co. Cork," she said.

"Together with the team here in Youghal, we look forward to offering our customers great solutions for their home and sleeping needs.

"We know that the area has a very busy rental and building market, so it’s the perfect time for a global homewares brand to open their first store in Youghal.”

The first Jysk store opened in Denmark in 1979, and they have over 2,700 stores and 23,000 employees in 51 countries.

In Ireland, there are Jysk store's in Portlaoise, Navan, Naas and Drogheda.