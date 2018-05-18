First flight between Ireland and Seattle takes off today

Aer Lingus’ inaugural service direct to Seattle, Washington State, will take to the skies this afternoon.

Flight EI143 will be operated by an Airbus A330-200 series aircraft carrying the registration EI-DAA and named Saint Keeva.

It will take off at 3.50pm from Dublin Airport.

The new Dublin-Seattle service will operate four times weekly, year round. It marks the start of Aer Lingus’ new interline agreement with Alaska Airlines.

"We are delighted to commence Ireland’s first and only direct service to Seattle, Washington State, with four direct flights each week," said Mike Rutter, chief operating officer.

Seattle as a destination holds great promise for Aer Lingus given the strong business ties between the two regions making this an important route for business travel, as well as leisure trips, as exemplified by the high demand for business class tickets on the route to date.

"Our interline agreement with Alaska Airlines means we can offer seamless onwards connections to our guests to 40 additional locations serviced by Alaskan Airlines, including Hawaii and Alaska.

"It also ensures that we can make Ireland, and further into Europe, accessible for Alaska’s 44 million travellers."

Fares to Seattle start from €219 each-way including taxes and charges, when booked as a return trip. Visit aerlingus.com for further information.