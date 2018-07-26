Firm behind 'Operation Transformation’ sees profits rise by over 400%

By Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the independent production firm behind RTÉ ratings winner ’Operation Transformation’ last year increased by €82,157 to €429,026.

New accounts filed by Vision Independent Productions Ltd show that the company’s cash pile during the year also increased sharply going from €270,867 to €456,241.

In an interview, Director of Vision Independent Productions Ltd, Philip Kampf said: “Our existing shows and formats are performing well, however, there are fewer opportunities to create new shows on linear TV.”

On how the business is performing in 2018, Mr Kampf said: “Taking risks is never easy but enough have paid off to encourage us to continue to try and buck the trend and create our own formats for TV and Digital.”

Mr Kampf confirmed that the celebrity version of ‘Operation Transformation’ will not be returning to our screens this Autumn, stating that the company’s focus is on the main show due to commence next January.

Mr Kampf said that the production has yet to find a replacement for Dr Ciara Kelly on the show.

The Newstalk presenter earlier this month confirmed that she would not be returning to the show. Mr Kampf said: “We will miss Ciara but we have started the search for a new Doctor on the panel.”

On the factors behind the successful year for the firm, Mr Kampf said: “We are starting to benefit from our investment in formats and intellectual property."

Mr Kampf said that Operation Transformation is becoming more important to the business “as there has been a very successful adaptation of the format on S4C in Wales and this will grow confidence in the show overseas”.

Mr Kampf said that The Restaurant is in development in the US, while S4C will be making a second series of Operation Transformation in 2019.

Operation Transformation is presented by Kathryn Thomas

This year, Operation Transformation, presented by Kathryn Thomas, achieved an average audience share of 350,000 viewers in the 8.30pm slot.

Overseas, the company’s 'Superstar Ding Dong' is going into a 5th season in Brazil and it's still running in China where they have made over 250 episodes.

Numbers employed by the firm on a full-time basis stand at four and staff costs last year decreased from €275,414 to €197,600 with directors’ pay at €105,000.