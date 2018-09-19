Finance Minister: Ireland must retain control over corporate tax policy

The Finance Minister says its vital that we retain control over our corporate tax policy.

It follows reports that EU member states may want Ireland to adjust the rate of corporation tax in exchange for support during Brexit negotiations.

Pascal Donohoe has assured that it will be fully protected throughout the process of the UK leaving the EU.

He says the right to set our own corporate tax rate is widely respected.

"My expectation across the coming years is you will see other counties decrease their headline rates of corporate tax policy," said Minister Donohoe.

"For that reason, it's very important that we continue to preserve our autonomy in terms of our ability to set the rate.

"This is respected by the treaties of the European Union and the Commission and all leading European governments."

Digital Desk