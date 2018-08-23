Figures show debit card use five times greater than credit card use in Ireland

Irish people are using debits cards five times more than credit cards, according to new figures from the Central Bank.

Almost €6m was spent on credit and debit cards in June, a 6% increase since last year.

The highest annual growth of spending was in the social sector, rising 23%, meaning people are going out more.

Consumer columnist with the Irish Independent, Sinead Ryan, said debit cards are a better option.

Ms Ryan said: "Debit cards really just carry out all the same transactions, with Visa taking over debit across Europe, there's no reason they can't be used all of the time.

"And people are reflecting that, they don't want to get into unnecessary debt, so where you can use your debit card, that is clearly the best thing to do."