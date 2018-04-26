Fears for 200 jobs as Bank of Ireland announces closure of 28 service centres

Bank of Ireland have announced the closure of 28 service centres around the country, which could result in more than 200 job losses.

The centres employ 419 people in administration and support services and are due to shut by the end of the year.

Locations affected include Dublin, Cork, Mayo and Tipperary, with the roles being centralised as part of restructuring efforts.

In a statement, the bank say affected staff will be able to apply for new roles within the company or early retirement options.

