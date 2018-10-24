Fears for 1,000 Bord Na Móna jobs amid decarbonising plan

There are fears for up to a thousand jobs in the midlands.

Bord Na Móna is expected to announce the job losses this morning to coincide with their plans to decarbonise by 2030.

150 positions are due to go by Easter 2019 and a further 850 over the next decade.

The news is not a surprise for workers who have been aware of the impending cuts for some time.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen says structures need to be put in place to provide for the employees who could find it difficult to find replacement work in rural areas.

"It's imperative on Government now to focus its effort on using a portion of the carbon tax revenue, on using a specific fund from Europe which is available.

"Similar funds were made available to the coal mining district in the UK when up to 500 jobs or more was lost and that's what we want to see put in place now."

Siptu Energy Sector Organiser Willie Noone says the job losses will affect whole communities and measures need to be put in place to protect workers' livelihoods.

"There's a lot of families that worked in Bord na Móna," he said.

"There's brothers and fathers and sons from the same households in the company. It's going to have a detrimental effect.

"It's very hard to see those jobs being replaced in a timeframe that's going to be adequate.

"We have concerns regarding the quality of those jobs that may become available. There's no point in having jobs for jobs' sake, we have to have good quality jobs."

