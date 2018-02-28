FBD climbs 15% on dividend return

By Pádraig Hoare

Shares in FBD soared almost 15% as the State’s largest indigenous insurer announced it would pay a dividend for the first time in four years.

Chief executive Fiona Muldoon said the proposed dividend payout was “a full 12 months ahead of schedule” as it reported pre-tax profits of almost €50m for the financial year to the end of December, up from €11.4m in 2016.

It had a combined operating ratio (COR) of 86% compared to 99% in 2016. In insurance, a COR of less than 100% indicates profitable underwriting.

The firm said it was proposing a dividend of 24c per share, the first such payment since 2014’s results.

“We have long-standing shareholders who put their money at risk and the board is delighted to be in a position to pay a dividend after what has been a rough few years,” Ms Muldoon said.

Cork provided one-third of the 2,200 claims made following Storm Ophelia, at an overall cost of €10m to €11m. However, the net cost was €5.4m after reinsurance, the firm said.

Ms Muldoon said profit turnaround was not because of unreasonable premiums but because of customer loyalty.

“We have a huge Cork market, as well as Kerry and Tipperary. We cannot ever take them for granted and there is no blind loyalty, because customers will not stay unless we are providing value.

“It is in everyone’s interest that we are making a profit and are stable, especially for customers, because it means we can pay for claims when the inevitable happens,” she said.

Ms Muldoon said that following the Cost of Insurance Working Group (CIWG) report, “the rising cost of claims remains a challenge for Irish customers” compared to other countries.

“The Government must follow through in implementing legislation to provide a lower cost, sustainable claims environment for the benefit of all insurance customers,” she said.

There remained an “alarmingly high level of death and injury in the farm workplace,” Ms Muldoon said. “Farm accidents are rising, because of an increase in animals and machinery. It is a dangerous occupation and we are trying to sponsor various initiatives to reduce farm accidents and deaths,” she said.

Analysts were positive about FBD’s performance.

Davy said its earnings “demonstrate a strong underwriting discipline alongside a welcome surprise from prior year claims releases”.

“Stronger capital has enabled the resumption of the dividend at a higher amount than expected and endorses our ‘Outperform’ rating,” it added.