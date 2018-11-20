Farmers warned against online banking fraud

Ulster Bank has urged farmer to hone their digital banking skills to protect themselves against fraud.

More than 180 people attended the bank’s open event in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, which also covered succession planning.

Eve Curran, community banker for the North West Region, Ulster Bank, said: “We live in an increasingly digital world, with more ways to bank than ever before, so it’s important that farmers know what’s available to them and how to best make use of it.

"Much of the paperwork that farmers now have to do is online, so it makes sense for many to use our digital banking channels, be that online, by app or by webchat.

“It’s also vital that we all do more to educate and protect ourselves from fraud. At Ulster Bank, we want to play our part in ensuring customers are kept as safe and secure as possible, regardless of how they bank with us.

That is why we have robust monitoring in place to protect customers and are taking steps to help educate us all even further about how customers can protect themselves too.

All Ulster Bank staff are to receive ‘Friends Against Scams’ training to help customers to avoid fraudsters.

The training will be completed by all staff this year and will benefit customers and non-customers across the country.

The ‘Friends Against Scams’ initiative was started in the UK to help organisations to train staff and spread the anti-fraud message.

Anne-Marie Butler, agriculture manager at Ulster Bank, offered farmers advice on succession planning.

The meeting was also addressed by Joe Lambe of IFAC, and agricultural consultant Mark McConnell.