Fáilte Ireland announce new programme to improve customer care

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new industry training programme which will train front-line staff across all sectors of a tourism business to maximise their potential in customer relationships and satisfaction.

The aim of the Service Excellence Programme is to ensure that international visitors to Ireland receive the best possible customer care.

Paul Keeley, Director of Commercial Development at Fáilte Ireland said that the current challenges, regarding Brexit and currency volatility, are resulting in Ireland’s competition for overseas visitors.

“One key opportunity which is available to the Irish tourism industry is to be renowned for ‘best in class’ customer service and great visitor experiences,” Mr Keeley said.

“Through the implementation of our new Service Excellence Programme we intend to place the customer at the centre of everything a tourism-related business will do. Providing excellence in customer care can have major benefits for both the visitor, staff and the business including business growth, driving repeat business, increasing positive recommendations and visitor spend,” he said.

With a focus on customer relationships and satisfaction, the new programme aims to help businesses reduce and better handle complaints, introduce new standards and increase sales.

Joe Dolan, President of the Irish Hotels Federation said that recognising excellence in service provision is vital to setting oneself apart from competitors.

“Ireland and the Irish hospitality sector is encountering very strong competition internationally. We know that we are not a low-cost destination for international visitors, so we need to look at ways of enhancing the experience that tourists enjoy and to differentiate ourselves from our competition.

“One of the ways, is to become ‘best in class’ at service provision and to raise the bar for ourselves. The more tourism businesses we can get to actively participate in the Accredited Service Excellence Programme, the better it will be for our industry as a whole.”

