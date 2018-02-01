Facebook will focus on meaningful connections, Mark Zuckerberg says

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has said last year was strong "but also hard" as the social media site focuses on users' well-being.

The technology firm reported a 47% increase in revenue on the same period last year in its latest quarterly financial results.

Zuckerberg said the social media site will "encourage meaningful connections" in the coming year.

"2017 was a strong year for Facebook, but it was also a hard one," he said.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg.

"In 2018, we're focused on making sure Facebook isn't just fun to use, but also good for people's well-being and for society.

"We're doing this by encouraging meaningful connections between people rather than passive consumption of content.

"Already last quarter, we made changes to show fewer viral videos to make sure people's time is well spent."

The changes have reduced the amount of time spent on the site by about 50 million hours a day, he added.

There were 2.13 billion monthly active users, 1.4 billion of which used the platform every day, according to the financial report.

The total revenue was up to more than $12.9bn (€10.4bn), Facebook said.