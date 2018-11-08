Facebook to lease AIB Bank Centre with capacity for 5,000 extra jobs

Facebook has said it is expanding its Irish investment after it acquired a long-term lease on the Bank Centre in Ballsbridge.

The 14-acre site is currently occupied by AID.

The move will see the social media giant quadruple its floor space and increase capacity for an additional 5,000 jobs.

A statement issued by Facebook stressed the importance of Ireland to the company.

Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland said: “Ireland is one of the best places in the world to be a technology company and we're investing here for the long term.

"By the end of the year, we'll employ more than 4,000 people across four sites in Ireland working on our family of apps including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

"This significant investment in a 14-acre campus with capacity for thousands more employees demonstrates our commitment to Ireland, our desire to grow our business here and continue to contribute to the economy."

He added: "As the site will be renovated in phases, the move will happen over three years and will see all 2,000 employees, currently based in Grand Canal, in the new campus by 2022.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys said the move is a "huge vote of confidence in Ireland and our pro-enterprise policies."

"The acquisition of this new campus is a landmark day for Facebook, which established its International HQ in Dublin in December 2008 and has expanded significantly in Ireland over the last 3-4 years."

She added: "Above all, it is a testament to the calibre of our rich pool of talent, who have contributed so positively to the company’s global growth in the last decade.”

IDA Ireland has welcomed the announcement by the multi-billion dollar company.

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland said: Today's announcement further deepens its commitment to Ireland, it has become the primary strategic international hub for the company; servicing millions of users across EMEA and the development of its campus in Ireland will provide the company with the potential to expand its operations.

We wish Gareth and all the team at Facebook in Ireland every success with their expansion plans.”