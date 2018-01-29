Facebook publish privacy principles for the first time

Facebook have published their privacy principles for the first time today as it prepares for strict new EU data protection plan.

The social media giant launched an education campaign in an effort to help users to understand how to manage their data.

According to a blog posted to the website, core privacy settings will be made easier for users to find.

New educational videos launched as part of the education campaign will be introduced to the News Feed from today which will provide information on privacy subjects including how to control the information used by Facebook to show you ads, how to review and delete old posts and detail on what it means to delete your account.

In 2018, a new privacy centre will be introduced that will feature core privacy settings in one place.

The main points in the privacy principles published by Facebook today include:

We give you control of your privacy: We want to make sure you know where your privacy controls are and how to adjust them.

We help people understand how their data is used: We include education and tools in people’s day-to-day use of Facebook – like ad controls in the top right corner of every ad.

We design privacy into our products from the outset: We design privacy into Facebook products with guidance from experts in areas like data protection and privacy law, security, interface design, engineering, product management, and public policy.

We work hard to keep your information secure: Our security systems run millions of times per second to help catch threats automatically and remove them before they ever reach you.

You own and can delete your information: That’s why we give you tools for deleting anything you’ve posted. We remove it from your timeline and from our servers. You can also delete your account whenever you want.

Improvement is constant: We’re constantly working to develop new controls and design them in ways that explain things to people clearly. We invest in research and work with experts beyond Facebook including designers, developers, privacy professionals and regulators.

We are accountable: In addition to comprehensive privacy reviews, we put products through rigorous data security testing. We also meet with regulators, legislators and privacy experts around the world to get input on our data practices and policies.

You can read the privacy principles in full here.

Today's publication comes ahead of the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on May 25, 2018.

The GDPR creates consistent data protection rules across the EU and the rules must be adhered to by companies who are based in the EU as well as global companies who process personal data regarding individuals in the EU.

Digital desk