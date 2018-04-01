EY Ireland appoints new Managing Partner

Accountancy and Consultancy Firm EY announced today that Frank O’Keeffe has been appointed as Incoming Managing Partner of EY Ireland.

Mr O'Keeffe, currently head of the firm’s Assurance business will take up the role on July 1st.

He will succeed Mike McKerr, who takes up the position of Chairperson of EY Ireland.

Mr McKerr said: "While I still enjoy the role, I like to think a good leader knows when to hand over the reins. Taking on the role in 2009, I had a clear vision to generate market-leading growth and service for EY through the pride, belief and confidence of our people.

"I’m very proud that today we are reaching our growth ambitions, and have a leading people culture that embraces diversity and inclusion."

Mr O'Keeffe, who joined the firm as a graduate in 1986, said he was "hugely excited and proud" of his new position.

"Business in Ireland is at an important juncture with huge levels of both uncertainty and prosperity," he said.

"I have no doubt that the years ahead will present some challenges, but with challenge comes opportunity and both EY and Ireland at large are facing into the times ahead from a position of great strength."

- Digital Desk