Extra paperwork after Brexit could reduce trade between UK and Ireland by 10%

The introduction of extra paperwork after Brexit could lead to an almost 10% fall in trade between Ireland and the UK.

A Central Bank study says delays due to documentation and customs procedures would have a 'negative and significant' impact.

The study does not take account of how any new tariffs might affect trade.

Irish exports worst affected would include fresh foods, machinery and transport equipment.

The research does not consider the potential for some of the trade decline to be redirected to other countries.

