Ex-Tesco boss cleared over accounting scandal claims unfair dismissal

A former Tesco boss who was cleared of wrongdoing over the supermarket’s £250 million accounting scandal will pursue a claim of unfair dismissal, his lawyer said.

Chris Bush, the retailer’s former UK managing director, was cleared of fraud and false accounting last month after a judge at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the case because it was too “weak”.

The 53-year-old, of Four Acres, Green End Road, Radnage, High Wycombe, will now pursue the supermarket giant for unfair dismissal.

Clive Howard, employment solicitor from Slater and Gordon, said: “We can confirm that Chris Bush issued an employment claim against Tesco for unfair dismissal in April 2015.

“This was put on hold pending the criminal proceedings. Now, with the criminal proceedings all thrown out, the tribunal claim has recommenced.

“Mr Bush will be making no comment at this time.”

