Eventbrite opens new Cork office in 'vote of confidence' for the city

Eventbrite opened its new Cork office today which will allow the company to double its workforce capacity.

The ticketing and event technology platform opened the 11,500 sq ft office at the city's South Mall, which will now be spacious enough to facilitate 100 staff.

Previous tenants of the bank building, located on what is being dubbed Cork's ''Silicon Mall'', include the Provincial Bank of Ireland and The Irish Examiner.

The company, which currently employs 50 people in Ireland, initially began as a localised page for Irish event organisers in 2011.

Eventbrite launched its first physical presence in Ireland in 2014, and followed it up with a customer service centre in Cork in 2016. The Cork office subsequently evolved into a fully fledged hub for the company’s European operations.

Today's opening ceremony was attended by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Lord Mayor of Cork Tony Fitzgerald, and the IDA’s Executive Director Mary Buckley.

Mr Coveney said: “Eventbrite is a dynamic, innovative company at the cutting edge of their industry.

''This move represents a major vote of confidence in the future of its operations in Ireland and in Cork’s vibrant business culture.”

IDA Executive Director Mary Buckley stressed the wider significance of the tech company’s new office: “The expansion of Eventbrite’s Irish operation demonstrates Ireland’s ability to attract investment from high-growth companies to serve the European market.

''Cork’s tech infrastructure, talent pool and supportive academic network have created a compelling business environment which continues to attract investment from overseas companies in the technology sector.''

''We continue to be committed to Cork, and to the entire European region we serve here. The IDA and Cork City have been very welcoming of our company, and our property partners at JCD have done a fantastic job transforming this building from 1865 into a modern, spacious office, ” said Amanda Darmody, Eventbrite’s Site Lead in Cork.

Eventbrite is currently hiring for various international departments in its Cork office, which include customer service, trust and safety, risk analytics, account management, and business development.

The company, which has processed more than €8bn in gross ticket sales since inception, powered millions of events in 180 countries and territories in 2017.

